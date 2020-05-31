Tiffany & Co. launches the Tiffany T1 collection

While the coronavirus pandemic may have slowed some of the biggest crashes and fashion events scheduled for May, such as the Met Gala, Tiffany & Co. is still coming to spring with the launch of its Tiffany T1 Collection.

The legendary New York jeweler debuted his latest line earlier this month and will present additional pieces in a series of worldwide releases throughout the year. Artistic Director Reed Krakoff has reinterpreted the brand’s famous “T” motif, which has been the inspiration behind many designs since the 1980s.

“In designing the Tiffany T1, we wanted to honor the legacy of the iconic ‘T’ motif, but also elevate and modernize it with hand-set diamonds on the beveled edges,” Krakoff said in a statement. “Through these pieces, we convey that gemstones are not just for special occasions – they can be worn every day as a celebration of yourself.”

Nine 18-carat rose gold bracelets and rings have been dropped in different widths, and five of the designs feature artisan-crafted pavé diamonds in a honeycomb pattern for maximum brilliance.

Prices range from $ 850 to $ 28,000. For the collection’s debut, an exclusive necklace with over 240 diamonds and weighing 14 carats was also released, costing a whopping $ 150,000.

Additional pieces of 18-carat white and yellow gold and more baguette diamond pendants, bracelets, rings and earrings will launch in the fall.