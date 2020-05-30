This Gap “camp shirt” looks like an Auschwitz uniform

It seems that a worthy “camp shirt” sold in some Gap online stores would fit perfectly in a Nazi concentration camp.

The pale blue and white striped cotton T-shirt is coming under fire on social media for resembling the uniforms worn at Auschwitz.

“So @Gap made a white and gray wide striped shirt that reminded me of concentration camp uniforms even before they called it ‘Camp Shirt’. I don’t know if there is something I’m missing here, but this is It looks extremely wrong, “@ninastoessinger tweeted.

Gap appears to have changed the name from “camp shirt” to “striped shirt” at some online store after the backlash.

Gap Canada was I still call it camp shirt On Thursday night, customers criticized the company’s site, giving the shirt a one-star rating along with a barrage of angry criticism.

“The design looks exactly like the concentration camp shirts and the ‘camp’ title makes it more real. This is so terrible! You need to remove this right away. As a big GAP buyer, I am very disappointed,” wrote one user. called Worried.

Comments on the Gap shirt.
Another reviewer, Melanie, commented: “Is the yellow star included or do we have to sew it ourselves? Asking for a Jew.

“We are urgently investigating this matter and will contact you.”

The “camp shirt” was on sale Thursday for $ 25, below the original price of $ 49.50.

A Gap shirt in 2012 sparked an eruption among consumers over its link to the killing of Native Americans in a T-shirt with the slogan “Manifest Destiny.”

Gap finally pulled the shirt off store shelves and said in a brief statement that due to customer feedback, it would no longer offer the shirt online or in stores.

Other brands have been criticized for selling Holocaust-reminiscent clothing.

In 2014, the Zara clothing chain apologized for selling a striped shirt with a yellow Star of David on the chest. In 2007, Zara also apologized for selling a bag with embroidered swastikas.

