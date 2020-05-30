‘The High Note’ Review: Tracee Ellis Ross Takes A Page From Mom’s Playbook

After the Trilogy “Fifty Shades” Dakota Johnson exhibits a new, more flattering tone as Maggie, the harassed assistant to Ross’ superstar Grace Davis. Introduced from Maui via private jet, Grace faces a high-class problem as her manager (Ice Cube) pushes her into a Las Vegas residence, which regards Grace as creative purgatory.

Maggie, a long-time fan with ideas about the music business that are eventually explained, longs to be a producer and continues to exceed her place on the chart. Specifically, he gently pushes Grace to maintain her artistic integrity, reminding the star of her own quote: “When there are no more surprises, who am I doing it for?”

During her rare downtime, Maggie also meets a talented singer, David (Kelvin Harrison Jr., who is coming off a great year with “Waves” and “Luce”), and is also involved in her career. There’s a “Working Girl” quality as she runs between the two, juggling production work and growling, seemingly through thick and thin, complicated by the chemistry she and David possess.

“The High Note” employs a fairly conventional story and songbook, including a view of the music industry that doesn’t stray far from “A Star is Born.” The same goes for the places and glamor of Los Angeles.