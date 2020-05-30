The airline resumes flights to Italy (but turns around when the airport is closed)

(CNN) – We are all very excited to be able travel again, but German airline Eurowings could be more anxious than most.

The low-cost airline resumed services from Düsseldorf to Sardinia, Italy on Saturday, but was forced to turn around at its destination because Olbia airport is still closed.

Flight EW9844 departed on the 730-mile (1,170 km) flight to Sardinia’s Olbia airport on the morning of May 23, but was in Sardinian airspace before being informed by air traffic control that it was not open to commercial traffic.

The Airbus A320 hung in a waiting pattern waiting for permission to land, but without dice.

A detour to Cagliari, about 120 miles away, was proposed, reports the Italian newspaper. Corriere Della Sera But the flight crew chose to reduce their losses and return to Düsseldorf.

This short sightseeing tour of Western Europe, benefiting the loading of the two Sardinian passengers by the A320, took a total of four hours and ten minutes.

So how did this misunderstanding happen? A Eurowings spokesperson told CNN Travel that “In the context of the crown crisis, the situation at many airports in Europe is very dynamic.

“The large amount of information provided about hours of operation or airport closings is often changed in the short term,” added the spokesperson, and there are “daily changes in entry regulations in different countries.”

The confusion seems to focus on the fact that the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport reopened the airport on Sunday, May 17, but that decision was revoked the same day at the regional level, reports the One mile at a time aviation blog.

Olbia Costa Smeralda airport is currently closed until at least June 2.

The Eurowings spokesman blames “a misunderstanding on the consolidation of relevant flight information.”

The passengers, both, rebooked and, it is safe to say, were able to at least socially distance themselves appropriately on their A320 excursion last Saturday morning.