SpaceX Launch Makes Space a ‘New War Domain’

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the launch of SpaceX on Wednesday afternoon has huge financial and military implications for the US. USA, including making space the “new domain of war”.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Florida to see SpaceX take off from Cape Canaveral with astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, on a mission to the International Space Station.

“We were paying the Russians up to $ 86 million per seat to take our astronauts to our space station. That is over. And it is important both commercially and militarily. You know that the President has renounced the Space Force, which is a completely new branch of the armed forces because space will be the new domain of war, “Ross said on Fox Business.

He said the commercial side of space exploration will also be beneficial to the United States.

“It will facilitate space tourism, space manufacturing, space housing, space mining, lots of new activities, and that will take the industry from its current total of $ 400 billion to over $ 1 trillion. So this is very, very important, and it’s going to happen, “Ross said.

The launch will be the first by American astronauts in nearly 10 years.