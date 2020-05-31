Soccer players emerge from the running of the bulls with new unexpected looks

Many players have their own famous hairdressers, while others even take their favorite hairdressers to team camps during international competitions.

After re-training at their clubs in recent weeks, certain footballers have shown that their barbers are worth their weight in gold.

Perhaps the most surprising revelation was Inter Milan defender Ashley Young’s (brilliant) ability to grow hair.

For years, the Englishman had opted for a shaved head, earlier this year he even flew his stylist from England to Italy to maintain his signature look, but the 34-year-old man came out of the running with delicious hair. .

It certainly made you wonder why he hadn’t been showing off his locks before.

A footballer whose hair often seems to be the topic of conversation (though not his fault) is Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman has experimented with several different styles and colors over the years, to the chagrin of television expert Graeme Souness. The great Liverpool have regularly criticized Pogba’s hairstyles since his return to the English Premier League in 2016.

The 27-year-old came into training for Manchester United looking clearer last week, and many wonder what Souness will do with the midfielder’s new style.

Some footballers are certainly rocking the chic lockdown better than others.

Taking inspiration maybe from actor Jason Momoa, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson might be one of the few people to come out of the running looking better than when he entered.

Speaking of Liverpool players, Roberto Firmino, who generally has a short back and sides, has had a pretty spectacular transformation. It turns out that Mo Salah could have a rival for the team’s best curls.

An eagle-eyed fanatic saw a strange resemblance to a young Ross Geller from “Friends”.

While most players seem to have let things flow freely, Erik Lamela has taken matters into his own hands.

The Tottenham forward prepared to train with carefully trimmed blonde peroxide locks, perhaps drawing inspiration from Lionel Messi’s old look.

Chelsea star midfielder N’Golo Kante is another to add to the category of ‘amazing hair’.

Since his rise in Leicester, the diminutive Frenchman has always sported a smooth dome. Now, we can add Kante with hair to the list of things we did not expect to see in 2020.