Robert Lewandowski doubles when Bayern defeats Fortuna to leave 10 points free

The Allianz Arena visitor was the only Bundesliga team Lewandowski had never scored against before the match, but he fixed it in a one-sided loss.
Bayern in form could have been playing in the Champions League final, which was scheduled for this Saturday before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the season, but his performances since the Bundesliga resumption fifteen days ago will give the Bavarian giant a great confidence when the European Prime Minister’s club competition starts up again.
The home teams had only won five of 27 games since the Bundesliga restart, before Saturday’s game round, but that statistic would never worry Hansi Flick’s team.
There was a hint of good luck for the first match in 14 minutes when Mathias Jorgensen converted Benjamin Pavard’s hitting shot into his own net.
French defender Pavard made it 2-0 just before the half-hour mark when he found Joshua Kimmich’s corner with a trademark header.
With Fortuna in retirement, a brilliant goal from Bayern team saw the third in the 43rd minute with Lewandowski entering the act becoming after the disinterested work of Thomas Muller.
The Polish star’s second came shortly after the break when he threw a low cross from Serge Gnabry.
It was a 29th Bundesliga goal for Lewandowski and his 43rd in all competitions, equaling his best result of the season with several games still to play.
The defeat was completed soon enough by flying Bayern defender Alphonso Davies, who picked up a loose ball and beat two men before scoring the fifth.
Muller missed a golden opportunity for a sixth, but it didn’t matter as Bayern claimed victory and made their full complement of five substitutions to save the legs for future challenges at home and in Europe, maintaining a 3-0 lead in the way. about Chelsea in their last draw in the Champions League when the season stopped in March.
Werder sinks fighting Schalke
Werder Bremen earlier gave themselves more hope of survival with a 1-0 win at David Wagner’s Schalke to move within a point of Fortuna Dusseldorf, which is relegating from the tie in the 16th.
Former Huddersfield Town coach Wagner is under pressure after presiding over a desperate race to topple Schalke, winless in 11 games and plummeting since the restart.
Midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt marked the winner of the first half for Bremen.
Hertha Berlin continued their good form under new coach Bruno Labbadia with a 2-0 home win against Augsburg, while Wolfsburg fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Hoffenheim is seventh after their 1-0 victory at Mainz, while on Friday Bayer Leverkusen improved to third with a 1-0 victory at Freiburg.
Rising star Kai Havertz became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 35 goals before turning 21 with the Leverkusen winner.