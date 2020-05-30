Robert Lewandowski doubles when Bayern defeats Fortuna to leave 10 points free

The Allianz Arena visitor was the only Bundesliga team Lewandowski had never scored against before the match, but he fixed it in a one-sided loss.

Bayern in form could have been playing in the Champions League final, which was scheduled for this Saturday before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the season, but his performances since the Bundesliga resumption fifteen days ago will give the Bavarian giant a great confidence when the European Prime Minister’s club competition starts up again.

Home teams had only won five of 27 games since the Bundesliga restarted before Saturday’s match round, but that statistic would never worry Hansi Flick’s team.