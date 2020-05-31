Protests over George Floyd’s death: They would have been greeted with vicious dogs, weapons: Trump over American protesters

Donald Trump said protesters were protesting the death of a black man who died in the United States.

WASHINGTON (Reuters):

United States President Donald Trump said Saturday that protesters protesting the death of a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck would have been “greeted with the most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons I have ever seen “if they had violated the White House fence.

In a series of Twitter posts, Trump also appeared to call his supporters to demonstrate outside the executive mansion on Saturday night, saying, “TONIGHT, DO I UNDERSTAND IT’S MAGIC NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE?” MAGA represents Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again”.

George Floyd’s death on Monday in Minneapolis has sparked protests, some violent, in many cities across the country, including one in Washington on Friday.

The White House was temporarily closed as hundreds of people gathered in the afternoon across the street in Lafayette Square.

After marching, the protesters met again later and the videos showed clashes between officers and protesters, which dispersed early Saturday morning.

Trump praised US Secret Service officials. USA That they guard the White House as “very cool. I was inside, watching every move and I couldn’t have felt more secure.”

“Large crowds, professionally organized, but no one came close to breaking the fence. If they had, they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons,” he said. “Many Secret Service agents are just waiting for action.”

Trump accused Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser of refusing to send cops to help the U.S. Secret Service. Although the Washington Post reported that city officials did help control the subsequent meeting.

The mayor’s office and DC police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Friday, Trump received a Twitter warning and a condemnation from Democrats after posting a comment that “looting leads to shooting,” suggesting that protesters who resorted to looting could be fired.

