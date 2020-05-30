PIA flight crashed ‘black boxes’ for examination in France

The recorders, commonly known as “black boxes,” were recovered after the flight, PIA 8303, crashed in a dense residential area adjacent to the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on May 22, killing all but 99 people. board.

The French civil aviation safety investigation authority, BEA, is the accredited representative for the Airbus 320 plane involved in the accident.

A French team arrived in Karachi on May 26, according to BEA. The French authority said Thursday that it had received a request from Pakistan to handle the repair and data download operations for the recorders at a later date.

“The mission at the site is nearing completion,” read Saturday’s tweet, adding that “Pakistan’s AAIB team will fly to France.”