Nike’s position on racism after protests over George Floyd’s death: don’t do it

Nike has taken a stand against racism with a “Don’t Do It” campaign, a twist on its famous phrase, as protests against police brutality spread across the United States.

“For once, don’t do it … don’t pretend there’s no problem in America,” the American sportswear giant said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday night.

The message came when protesters across the United States took to the streets against the treatment of George Floyd, an African American who was killed by police in Minneapolis earlier this week.

In a rare sign of solidarity, competitor Adidas retweeted the video, with a message saying: “Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change.”

Floyd’s death Monday was captured in a horrifying cell phone video now seen around the world, in which a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes until long after He froze, while three other officers stood still.

“Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Make no more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you,” Nike said in the video, in which the White words appear on a black background.

The campaign barely marks the first time that Nike, whose motto “Just Do It” is known around the world, has gotten into social justice trouble in the United States.

In September 2018, Nike made waves when it launched an ad campaign with American football player and activist Colin Kaepernick, criticized for kneeling during the U.S. national anthem. USA In games protesting racism.

