Nike launches ‘Don’t Do It’ ad in the wake of George Floyd’s death

For once, Nike tells its fans, “Don’t do it.”

But the twist to his famous catchphrase is for a good cause: a public service announcement addressing racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd, which has sparked protests across the country.

Instead of the athletic company’s famous slogan “Just Do It,” the short Instagram video begins with the words “Don’t Do It.”

“For once, don’t do it. Don’t pretend there’s no problem in America. Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you. you feel and streets ” read the full text post, with white letters on a black background.

“Don’t think you can’t be part of the change,” says the announcement released on Friday, before reading on: “Let’s all be part of the change.”

Nike is known for fighting racism, backing Colin Kaepernick amid controversy over his decision to kneel during the national anthem while he was a member of the NFL as a peaceful protest.

Kaepernick later successfully lobbied Nike to remove a controversial July 4 shoe with the flag of Betsy Ross, which has been deemed racially offensive, off its shelves.

Nike also previously partnered with Kaepernick in a “Just Do It” ad campaign that received high praise.

In the ad, Kaepernick pleads, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Last year, the company partnered with Kaepernick to launch sneakers with his image that sold out in one day.

