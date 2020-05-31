NASA and SpaceX launch astronauts from US soil for the first time in a decade

The takeoff occurred just after 3:20 pm ET from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Astronauts Robert Behnken, 49, and Douglas Hurley, 53, will spend approximately 19 hours aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule while maneuvering slowly toward the International Space Station.

The spacecraft is expected to dock with the space station around 10:29 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 31.

The United States has not launched its own astronauts into space since the Space Shuttle Program ended in 2011. Since then, NASA astronauts have had to travel to Russia and train on the country’s Soyuz spacecraft. Those seats have cost NASA as much as $ 86 million each.

The launch also marked the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has brought humans into Earth orbit. SpaceX has been working on the Crew Dragon spacecraft for 15 years.