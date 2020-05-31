Mizoram Prime Minister Zoramthang tweeted a video of Shramik passengers offering food in Bihar

The clip shows the villagers walking with food packages towards the train.

A special train for workers stranded due to national restrictions stopped briefly in a village in Bihar recently and the train’s passengers were overwhelmed when large numbers of locals came to offer them food. The video was shared on Twitter by Mizoram Prime Minister Zoramthang, who found the gesture touching. “India is beautiful when it is awash with love,” she tweeted along with the clip.

He recalled his followers about a similar clip he shared three days ago of people from his state helping those affected by the floods in Assam. “A few days after the stranded Mizos offered their food to the flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief stop from their #ShramikSpecialTrain in #Begusarai Bihar witnessed the good #Samaritans offering food in return. God by God. #India is beautiful when flooded with #Love (sic) “, the 75-year-old leader tweeted along with the clip.

Bihar’s nearly 30-second clip, probably captured on a mobile phone, shows a group of villagers running towards the train with food packages. Three young men can be seen delivering a basket full of food to a passenger from a window on the train.

A few days after the stranded Mizos offers his food to the flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt to their #ShramikSpecialTrain to #Begusarai Bihar witnessed the good #Samaritans offering them food in return!

Goodness for goodness.#India it is beautiful when it is flooded with #Lovepic.twitter.com/6aPs3BQoc1 – Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 30, 2020

“Tears of joy! This is the spirit of India. Thank you for sharing sir,” wrote one of Zoramthang’s followers in response.

On Thursday, Mizoram’s prime minister had tweeted a clip of a Bangalore train passing the Assam flood. The passengers were people from Mizoram who were returning to their homes. They tried to help the locals by delivering packages of food from the windows as the train passed.

“The following viral WhatsApp video is about Mizos stranded on their way from Bangalore sharing their groceries along the train track for the flood-affected people on their way to #Mizoram and they made my day happy!” Zoramthang’s tweet is read.

The following viral WhatsApp video is about Mizos stranded on their way from Bangalore sharing their groceries along the railroad track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and it just made my day happy! Romans 13: 8

We do not owe anyone anything, but rather love one another.#Lovepic.twitter.com/0ZqB4d0DBr – Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 28, 2020

Among others who were touched by the images was the filmmaker who won the Utpal Borpujari National Prize. “The #Mizos win our hearts again. That said again, if everyone behaves like the Mizos, India will be a much better place. #Mizoram #AssamFloods #coronavirusinindia # COVID19India,” he tweeted.

The poignant images come at a time when distressing images and clips from across the country capture the misery of those affected by the national blockade. Lakhs were stranded when a national blockade was announced in March to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Various clips have shown them walking hundreds of kilometers on foot to their homes. Distressing visuals have also shown passengers on Shramik trains, special trains started by the center for stranded migrants, fighting for food.