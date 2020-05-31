Michelle Obama: It is up to all to eradicate racism

Obama expressed his regret over the recent murder of Floyd, as well as other black men and women in recent weeks, in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Like many of you, these recent tragedies hurt me,” he wrote. “And I’m exhausted by anguish that never seems to stop.”

“It just goes on and on and on. Race and racism is a reality that many of us grow up learning to cope with. But if we ever hope to get through it, it can’t be just for people of color to deal with it,” he wrote. “It is up to all of us blacks, whites, everyone, no matter how well intentioned we think we are, to do the honest and uncomfortable job of eradicating it.”