Metro services not allowed in center unlocking guidelines 1

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said trains will not run until further notice (Archive)

New Delhi:

Subway rail services across the country are no longer permitted as of now and their resumption will be allowed based on evaluation of the subsequent situation, the center said in its guidelines for the prolonged coronavirus blockade on Saturday.

The Interior Ministry has extended the closure in the containment zones until June 30, but allowed for phased relaxation in low-risk areas, including the opening of shopping malls, restaurants, and religious sites beginning June 8.

“Based on the assessment of the situation, dates will be decided to restart the following activities: international passenger air travel, except as permitted by MHA; Metro Rail; movie theaters, gyms, swimming soundings, entertainment parks, theaters, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and the like; social / political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural / religious functions and other large congregations, “a statement said.

Following the order, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said service will not resume until further notice.

“Public Service Announcement In light of government-issued guidelines, Metro services will remain closed to commuters until further notice. Our 155370 helpline services will also be unavailable. You can contact us at [email protected] “he tweeted.

Before lockdown4 was announced earlier this month, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal had suggested that metro services should be opened to government employees and those involved in essential services on an experimental basis.

Kejriwal reiterated today his demand to fully open the economy in the national capital.

Calling the fifth phase of the blockade “Unblocking1”, the center announced that there will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within and between states. The night curfew times at lockdown5 will be changed from 9 pm to 5 am from existing 7 pm to 7 am, he said.