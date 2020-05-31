Louis Vuitton Launches Free Mother’s Day 2020 E-Cards

This year, the coronavirus pandemic not only distances moms from their loved ones, but makes blocking a physical card worthy of the woman who raised you a little more complicated.

A last-minute (and free) solution? Louis Vuitton has released a series of electronic cards called #WELVMOMS just in time for Mother’s Day 2020, which is celebrated on May 10.

Cards allow you to personalize a classy note suitable for your class act mom. And yes, this interactive service is completely free, so go ahead and spread the love of the LV to your grandmothers, aunts, sisters and cousins ​​too.

Just select from a soft purple or white stationery and then write her a sweet message. Unsolicited advice: Don’t forget “I love you”.

Afterward, you’ll decorate the card with 27 available patches and animated GIFs, including adorable illustrations of the iconic luggage and luxury brand products (think: the flower trunk, Petite Malle, and LV Vivienne’s mascot), as well as their distinctive logos, like star-shaped flowers and intertwined L and V initials.

Add the lucky mom’s email, send it to your inbox and voila!

To add to the virtual fun, why not celebrate more with a domestic activity for Mom and the whole family to participate through FaceTime? There are also many creative options available on Amazon for delivery. Or, follow the DIY route, adding a homemade gift to your luxury e-card.