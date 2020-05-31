Lionel Messi and La Liga stars move forward to resume play early next month

“The resumption of the main professional sports competitions and, in particular, La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sánchez said in a televised address to the nation.

The League was suspended on March 12 after Real Madrid was quarantined the same day after a positive test for coronavirus by one of the sports club’s basketball players.

Messi’s Barcelona has a slim two-point advantage over arch-rival Real with 11 rounds of games remaining and reacted to the news with a tweet from his talisman.

The lifting of the restrictions was welcomed by league president Javier Tebas, who has recorded that a return to action on Friday, June 12 would be the most likely option for the teams.