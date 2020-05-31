Lionel Messi and La Liga stars move forward to resume play early next month

“The resumption of the main professional sports competitions and, in particular, La Liga will be allowed from the week of June 8,” Sánchez said in a televised address to the nation.
The League was suspended on March 12 after Real Madrid was quarantined the same day after a positive test for coronavirus by one of the sports club’s basketball players.
Messi’s Barcelona has a slim two-point advantage over arch-rival Real with 11 rounds of games remaining and reacted to the news with a tweet from his talisman.
The lifting of the restrictions was welcomed by league president Javier Tebas, who has recorded that a return to action on Friday, June 12 would be the most likely option for the teams.
“We are very happy with the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches … CSD (National Sports Council) and agents involved,” he posted on Twitter.
“But we cannot let our guard down, it is important to follow health regulations and ensure that the pandemic does not return.”
Closed-door matches
With a limited time, and with the best teams also with commitments from the Champions League and the Europa League, it will mean teams playing both midweek and on weekends.
All matches will be behind closed doors and players will also undergo coronavirus testing the day before games and have their temperature taken before being allowed into the stadiums.
Earlier this week, La Liga teams were able to expand into groups of up to 10 players in training sessions, having started working individually on the training grounds since May 4.
The German Bundesliga was the first of the major European leagues to restart last weekend, and the English Premier League and Italian Serie A will resume at a later date.
All face financial pressures to start the competition again, and Thebes has said that canceling the Spanish season would have cost their clubs around $ 1 billion in lost revenue.
The Spanish Second Division on the second flight also received the go-ahead to resume. Five unidentified players in the two main divisions tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, although they were asymptomatic and in the final stages of the disease.
Bayern hits five
Meanwhile, in Bundesliga action on Saturday, the leader Bayern Munich stayed four points away from Borussia Dortmund with a 5-2 blow against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena.
Bayern was sailing with a 3-0 lead at halftime after goals from Leon Goretzka, league top scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, but after the break Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger caught two quick goals in response for the visitor.
Speedy Bayern defender Alphonso Davies turned off the return with a quarter for the home team with Hinteregger completing his hat-trick with an unfortunate goal to complete the scoreboard.
The goals of Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi earlier sealed a 2-0 victory for Dortmund in Wolfsburg.
Dortmund host Bayern in a top-notch ‘Der Klassiker’ clash on Tuesday.