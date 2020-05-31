LeBron, Serena and other stars of Nike champion ‘Equality’

Sarah Gracie by May 31, 2020 Economy

Nike says it is time to defend equality in a new advertising campaign.

The company released a star-studded short film “Equality” on Sunday to commemorate Black History Month.

The ad features Nike-sponsored athletes Lebron James, Serena WilliamsKevin Durant, Gabby Douglas, among others, “amplified their voices in an effort to uplift, open their eyes, and put the positive values ​​that sport can represent into a broader focus,” the company said.

Actor Michael B. Jordan voices the film, and singer Alicia Keys performs a cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.”

“Is this the story of the promised land?” Jordan says. “Here, within these lines, on this concrete court, this patch of grass, here, you are defined by your actions, not by your appearance or beliefs.”

Nike will feature campaign announcements on social media, billboards, and posters in every city in the United States and Canada. It will also sell “Equality” brand shirts and shoes as part of its annual Black History Month collection.

Nike athletes will wear campaign clothing over the NBA All-Star weekend.

Nike said it will donate $ 5 million this year to organizations like MENTOR and PeacePlayers, which says “promote equality in communities” across the country.

Related: Boycott calls for Trump follow Super Bowl announcements

Nike’s new campaign comes a week after numerous companies released inclusion and acceptance announcements during the Super Bowl.

Budweiser, 84 Wood, Coke (COKE), Airbnb, Kia and Tiffany (TIF) they were among the brands that present messages on immigration, equality and environmentalism.

– Ahiza García from CNNMoney contributed to this story.

CNNMoney (New York) First published on February 12, 2017: 12:51 p.m. ET

Sarah Gracie

About the author: Sarah Gracie

Sarahis a reporter covering Amazon. She previously covered tech and transportation, and she broke stories on Uber's finances, self-driving car program, and cultural crisis. Before that, she covered cybersecurity in finance. Sarah's work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Politico, and the Houston Chronicle.
View all posts by Sarah Gracie »

Related Posts

Trump is not killing the bull market. This is why

Trump is not killing the bull market. This is why

May 31, 2020
dr nofal patient

The repression of visas puts these rural doctors at risk

May 31, 2020
Apple CEO Tim Cook calls for a "massive campaign" against fake news

Apple CEO Tim Cook calls for a “massive campaign” against fake news

May 31, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *