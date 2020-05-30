LA brand puts Fauci, Cuomo and Newsom names in underwear

The designers behind a Los Angeles-based clothing retailer are celebrating some of the people who “impressed” them during the coronavirus pandemic, putting their names front and center on some undergarments.

Describing itself as a “for-profit brand,” Canava has launched a line of limited-edition underpants named after Governors Andrew Cuomo (DN.Y.) and Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) Also as the chief immunologist and donut legend, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the latter of whom is currently in the President’s Coronavirus Task Force.

“We are living in unlikely times, and we heard you loud and clear that you wanted to show your ‘appreciation’ with more than just thanks,” Canava wrote in her product description for Fauci Bikini Briefs. The brand is also promoting Cuomo print low-cut underpants (described as perfect for anyone. “Thirsty” for the Governor of New York) as well as the writings of Newsom hipster (for those “Loving” the Governor of California)

In addition to showing their affection for Fauci, Cuomo, and Newsom, customers who purchase limited-edition underwear, as well as any items from their “NYC Love” line, will also support Canava’s efforts to donate to healthcare workers in New York and California

When you buy any of these limited edition products, we will match your purchase dollar for dollar with an equal donation of products to healthcare workers in New York (NYC, Cuomo [and] Fauci) or California (Newsom), “the brand writes.” We really want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home. “

LA Mag notes that Canava submitted her articles Fauci and Newsom after debuting Cuomo’s writings with great success in April. The brand also confirmed this on Instagram, saying the new articles were released in response to a “clamor for MORE, MORE, MORE.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Fauci has already inspired donuts at various donut shops across the US. USA, After first debuting at Donuts Delite in Rochester, New York.