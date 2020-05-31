Karnataka relaxes quarantine rules, exceptions for Maharashtra

Karnataka has announced a series of relaxations in the quarantine rules.

Benagluru

Karnataka announced a series of relaxations in the quarantine rules for people traveling to the state on Sunday. However, the Karnataka government maintained exceptions for those coming from Maharashtra, the most affected coronavirus state in the country.

Under the new guidelines, all people traveling to the state must complete a mandatory self-registration through the Seva-Sandhu portal.

People, except those in Maharashtra, will be required to spend 14 days in home quarantine. If a passenger is symptomatic upon arrival, they will be transferred to a dedicated COVID-19 facility for isolation.

However, those coming from Maharashtra will have to spend seven days in institutional quarantine, followed by a home quarantine during the same period.

Those on short business trips are exempt from institutional quarantine since they show a return ticket of a date within 7 days and a COVID-19 negative test report from a government-recognized laboratory.

Pregnant women, children under 10 and people over 65 will be sent to Domestic Quarantine.

All travelers must take the compulsory test C-19 upon arrival.

The new exemptions come a day after the central government extended the blockade until June 30. The government revealed a gradual plan to unlock India. Malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship may open on June 8, except in containment areas, the areas with the highest number of coronavirus cases.

Restrictions on the movement of people and goods between states have been removed. The nightly curfew will be maintained, but the hours will be changed from 9 pm to 5 am from the existing 7 pm to 7 am.