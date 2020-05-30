Jonathan Steingard, Christian singer, no longer believes in God

Will Smith by May 31, 2020 Entertainment

In a recent long post on his Instagram account, the singer shared that he no longer believes in God.

“I was terrified to post this for a while, but it seems like it’s time for me to be honest,” he wrote in the caption in his post of multiple images of his statement. “I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning.”

In his note, Steingard explained how he came to his last vision.

“After growing up in a Christian home, being the son of a pastor, playing and singing in a Christian band and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most things in my life, I now discover that I no longer believe in God.” he wrote in his statement. “The last words of that sentence were difficult to write. I still feel like softening that statement by phrasing differently or less specifically, but it wouldn’t be so true.”

According to Steingard, “the process of coming up with that phrase has been going on for several years.”

He wrote that he started by privately processing his doubts and then sharing them in a conversation with some close friends.

To his surprise, Steingard said, he discovered that his disbelief was shared by others who had also grown up in the church, but who, like him, feared “losing everything if they are open about it.”

Steingard said he felt the time was right to share since his gang is currently marginalized due to the pandemic.

His fellow band members supported the singer. in a statement to USA Today, saying that Hawk Nelson’s mission is “to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them.”

“God is still FOR Jon and still matters,” the statement said. “Why? Because that truth doesn’t change just because we question it.”

Will Smith

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
View all posts by Will Smith »

Related Posts

'I know this is true' gives Mark Ruffalo a role that should make actors green with envy

‘I know this is true’ gives Mark Ruffalo a role that should make actors green with envy

May 31, 2020
Food Network nailed the recipe for pandemic programming

Food Network nailed the recipe for pandemic programming

May 31, 2020
Tiffany & Co. launches the Tiffany T1 collection

Tiffany & Co. launches the Tiffany T1 collection

May 31, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *