Jonathan Steingard, Christian singer, no longer believes in God

In a recent long post on his Instagram account, the singer shared that he no longer believes in God.

“I was terrified to post this for a while, but it seems like it’s time for me to be honest,” he wrote in the caption in his post of multiple images of his statement. “I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning.”

In his note, Steingard explained how he came to his last vision.

“After growing up in a Christian home, being the son of a pastor, playing and singing in a Christian band and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most things in my life, I now discover that I no longer believe in God.” he wrote in his statement. “The last words of that sentence were difficult to write. I still feel like softening that statement by phrasing differently or less specifically, but it wouldn’t be so true.”