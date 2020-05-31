John Krasinski explains why he sold ‘Some Good News’

Will Smith by May 31, 2020 Entertainment

“It was one of those things where I only planned to do eight during quarantine, because I have these other things that I will have to do very soon, like ‘Jack Ryan’ and all these other things,” Krasinski told Rainn Wilson in “Hey There, Human “, the daily series of Instagram Live that Wilson presents for SoulPancake. “More than that … writing, directing and producing, all those things, with a couple of my friends was a lot.”

Krasinski explained: “I knew it would not be sustainable with my previous commitments.”

He said he felt his options were to end the series or sell it so someone else could continue.

“I would love to continue doing the program from my office forever,” said Krasinski. “It just wasn’t sustainable.”

Wilson himself appeared on “Some Good News” twice, once on “The Office” virtual meeting episode.

While Krasinski will not regularly present the new version of the show, he will still be involved.

“In eight weeks [Some Good News] it went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks, “Krasinski continued.” We have a lot of really fun things planned, and I can’t wait to investigate. I will be part of it. whenever I can, and I’m going to host a couple [episodes] and bring a different community of people. But we are very, very excited about that. I have received the most amazing notes on how much that program meant to everyone, but the truth is that it meant no more to anyone than to me. That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life. “

Will Smith

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
View all posts by Will Smith »

Related Posts

'I know this is true' gives Mark Ruffalo a role that should make actors green with envy

‘I know this is true’ gives Mark Ruffalo a role that should make actors green with envy

May 31, 2020
Food Network nailed the recipe for pandemic programming

Food Network nailed the recipe for pandemic programming

May 31, 2020
Tiffany & Co. launches the Tiffany T1 collection

Tiffany & Co. launches the Tiffany T1 collection

May 31, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *