Joe Exotic’s ‘Revenge’ urban clothing line runs out in hours

Will Smith by May 31, 2020 Entertainment

Revenge is paying for Joe Exotic.

The streetwear line inspired by incarcerated star King King’s infamous enmity with big cat activist Carole Baskin sold out within hours of Monday’s soft launch and generated $ 20,000 in sales, According to TMZ.

Since the full line debuted on Wednesday, 7,000 T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and face masks have been sold online, Odain Watson, the owner of clothing brand Odaingerous, who partnered with Exotic to make him the face of the new line, he told the gossip site.

The merchandise is tagged with the words “Revenge … Love your traitor … and $ UCCESS”, along with pictures of Bengal tigers.

The phrases are a nod to the wild feud between Baskin and Exotic, narrated by Netflix on the hit show, which ended in Exotic’s conviction of planning to kill Baskin.

The show also sparked conspiracies about the death of Baskin’s former husband.

Collaboration of the Odaingerous clothing line with Joe Exotic
Odaingerous

Exotic claimed on the show that she fed him with the tigers, and a crowd of fans believes him, hence the “Revenge” message.

“So many of the qualities in this collection aligned with the things Joe experienced on and off the show, Odaingerous shows the ‘bad, bad and ugly’ side of the ‘Tiger King’ in this daring collection,” the website says.

Will Smith

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
View all posts by Will Smith »

