Jadon Sancho celebrates goal by revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ shirt in Dortmund victory

The victory against the Bundesliga club kept Dortmund’s slim hopes of the title alive, but it was Sancho’s performance and his personal protest at Floyd’s death that turned out to be the main topic of conversation.
Dortmund was leading 1-0 through Thorgan Hazard when Sancho grabbed his first goal since the Bundesliga restart, quickly taking off his team’s shirt to reveal the message, earning him a yellow card from the referee.
Teammate Achraf Hakimi also pulled up his shirt to show a shirt with the same words after scoring Dortmund’s room.
Earlier Sunday, French striker Marcus Thuram scored twice in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 4-1 win over Union Berlin and knelt in a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement.
On Saturday, Schalke’s American midfielder Weston McKennie wore a bracelet with the words “Justice for George” during his team’s loss to Werder Bremen.
Sancho, 20, is among the best properties in world football, adding 17 goals and 16 assists for the season with his first senior hat-trick.
Dortmund remained 0-0 at halftime, but Hazard’s goal broke the deadlock before Sancho set fire to the match with Hakimi and Marcel Schmelzer also on the scoreboard.
Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 4-1 victory led them to third place and the Champions League.