Jadon Sancho celebrates goal by revealing ‘Justice for George Floyd’ shirt in Dortmund victory

The victory against the Bundesliga club kept Dortmund’s slim hopes of the title alive, but it was Sancho’s performance and his personal protest at Floyd’s death that turned out to be the main topic of conversation.

Dortmund was leading 1-0 through Thorgan Hazard when Sancho grabbed his first goal since the Bundesliga restart, quickly taking off his team’s shirt to reveal the message, earning him a yellow card from the referee.

Teammate Achraf Hakimi also pulled up his shirt to show a shirt with the same words after scoring Dortmund’s room.

They joined other Bundesliga stars protesting the death of Floyd, 46, who died in Minneapolis during an arrest by a police officer, who pinned him for several minutes by kneeling on his neck.