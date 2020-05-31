India climbs to eighth place from ninth place among the 10 nations most affected by COVID-19

India has risen to eighth from ninth place among the 10 nations most affected by the coronavirus.

New Delhi:

With more than 1.85 lakh of coronavirus cases, India topped Germany’s 1.83 lakh of cases and climbed to eighth place from ninth place on the list of the 10 nations most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The country has registered 1.85,398 cases of coronaviruses like tonight.

So far, the US USA They have reported more than 18 lakh of coronavirus cases, making it the nation with the highest number of cases. Brazil continues with more than five lakh cases, and Russia with more than four lakh cases.

A record jump in a single day of 8,380 new patients was reported in the 24 hours through Sunday morning.

The total number of deaths related to the highly infectious disease crossed the 5,000 mark after 193 patients died within 24 hours through Sunday morning, government data shows.

This is the first time that the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 8,000 mark in a single day.

The country, now eighth most affected by the pandemic, has recorded record peaks in the past three days. The sharp increase in cases comes as India prepares to gradually reopen after nearly two months of closure to deal with the pandemic.

The government on Saturday extended the shutdown until June 30, as it revealed a gradual plan to unlock India. Malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship may open on June 8, except in containment areas, the areas with the highest number of coronavirus cases.

Restrictions on the movement of people and goods between states have been removed. The nightly curfew will be maintained, but the hours will be changed from 9 pm to 5 am from the existing 7 pm to 7 am. Cinemas, schools and international flights will reopen after an evaluation in the coming weeks.

As the virus progresses at different speeds around the world, there has been pressure in many countries to lift the stun blocks, despite experts’ warnings of a possible second wave of infections.

In Britain, which will begin lifting its closure on Monday, senior government advisers warned it was moving too fast, the AFP news agency reported.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who fears that the economic consequences of the measures to stay at home are worse than the virus, has rebuked governors and mayors for imposing what he calls “the tyranny of total quarantine.”