Ice Cube cancels its appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ after the death of George Floyd

“I apologize to everyone who looks forward to seeing me on Good Morning America today, but after the events in Minnesota with George Floyd I am not in the mood to say to the United States, good morning,” said the artist. wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Floyd, a black man, died at the age of 46 on Monday after calling for help while a police officer pinned him down, unarmed and handcuffed him.

LeBron James joins chorus of athletes speaking about George Floyd murder
Ice Cube is among a handful of other celebrities, including NBA superstar LeBron James – who have expressed their outrage at the murder of Floyd.
In Minneapolis, hundreds of people took to the streets to protest on Tuesday and Wednesday after video of the incident came to light.

Four police officers were fired for their role in Floyd’s death, a decision that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he supported “one hundred percent.”

George Floyd's family says four officers involved in his death should be charged with murder
“It is the right decision for our city” Frey said in a sentence. “The right decision for our community is the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department.”
Floyd’s family believes that officers You should be charged with murder.

The FBI is investigating the incident and will present its findings to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota to consider possible federal charges.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

