Ice Cube cancels its appearance on ‘Good Morning America’ after the death of George Floyd

Floyd, a black man, died at the age of 46 on Monday after calling for help while a police officer pinned him down, unarmed and handcuffed him.

Four police officers were fired for their role in Floyd’s death, a decision that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he supported “one hundred percent.”

“It is the right decision for our city” Frey said in a sentence. “The right decision for our community is the right decision for the Minneapolis Police Department.”

The FBI is investigating the incident and will present its findings to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota to consider possible federal charges.