‘I know this is true’ gives Mark Ruffalo a role that should make actors green with envy

We meet the most troublesome brother, Thomas, in a creepy way, participating in an act that will force Dominick, a house painter, to take a more active role in overseeing his care. “Thanks for being a good brother to me,” says Thomas sadly.

For Dominick, his late mother (played by Melissa Leo) left the burden of dealing with Thomas, and he feels the weight of the obligation. In that sense, the theme bears considerable resemblance to “Promise,” one of Hallmark’s great Hall of Fame films, with James Garner accused of handling his increasingly disturbed brother, played by James Woods.

Lamb’s 1998 novel, a selection from Oprah’s book club, and this adaptation by writer / director Derek Cianfrance (“The Place Beyond the Pines”) contain several additional layers. For starters, there’s the whole twin aspect, and the questions about what made one brother turn out this way and the other not. In that, Dominick is guided by a psychiatrist (Archie Panjabi from “The Good Wife”) despite his resistance, initially saying, “There’s no point digging into the secrets of the past.”

The story also goes beyond this generation’s DNA to the dark family history, with Dominick learning more about it than he ever wanted. Finally, there is the devastating tragedy he experienced in his own life, one that changed his relationship with his wife (Kathryn Hahn) and has undermined future romances in the future.