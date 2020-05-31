Homecoming review: Janelle Monae stars in a new chapter of Amazon’s mysterious thriller

For those who lost the first flight – based on the Gimlet Media podcast and produced in concert with “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail – the series focused on a secret operation that experimented on soldiers, playing with their minds and memories. Again, it’s a low-key version of a 70s paranoid conspiracy thriller, broken into half-hour installments.

Here, Monae’s character is depicted waking up in a rowboat floating on a lake, not remembering how she got there. Then the series works backwards, filling in the gaps of what happened, before turning forward, bringing in Chris Cooper as the grumpy founder of Geist, the dark company behind the Homecoming program, Hong Chau as an ambitious employee, and some faces. relatives of The first edition of the show.

Like season 1, the pace is slow at the beginning. However, it is built again, quite ingeniously, over the course of 10 episodes, which, just like in the first round, feel like a long film told in chapters.

As the plot zooms in, the twists get a little more predictable, but it’s still haunting and reasonably compelling, as Monae’s character fills in the blanks, while taking advantage of science fiction concerns about the risks of hacking. Humans. .