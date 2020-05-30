Hollywood: The extreme parkour team whose death-defying jumps caught the attention of the film industry

They should be filming in Nepal, but are instead looking for ways to create content from home.

Living separately, the Storror members have been shooting videos on their own and then editing the images together. But creating engaging content for your fans without encouraging them to break the blocking rules is a fine line.

“I think it is part of this whole maturity thing and learning to understand our responsibility, as if we take closure seriously,” said Drew Taylor, a professional parkour athlete and member of Storror. CNN Sport

While parkour’s dominance has gone through years of training, the group, which includes Taylor, Toby Segar, Sacha Powell, Joshua Burnett Blake, Callum Powell and the founders, Max and Benj Cave, has also put on workshops for refugee groups

“I think most of us can agree that we have exceeded even our highest expectations of what we wanted to do with this when we were kids,” added Taylor.

Ascending into the world

Last year, the group worked on the set of a Hollywood movie after being invited by award-winning Hollywood director Michael Bay, also director of the ‘Transformers’ trilogy and the ‘Bad Boys’ films, to assist in filming ‘6 Underground’, his Netflix movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Dave Franco.

They were given the freedom to train experienced cameramen as they see fit, while also serving as acting doubles.

During their time on set, the group also performed stunts at famous sites, such as the Florence Cathedral, while training other actors in the basics of parkour.

Working on a Hollywood movie was “an affirmation that we were moving in the right direction,” Segar, one of the Storror members, told CNN Sport.

“It skipped many steps in the film industry, in terms of learning how they do it,” said Segar.

“It was a really crazy position to be in, where we have control over these scenes and we have control over certain elements of this hit movie. But it was great for the entire team.”

Taking a toll

But by creating the amazing videos, the bodies have been pushed to the limit, which has consequences.

“I guess that’s why we keep doing it after 14 years is because that kind of thing happens so rarely that it’s worth the whole reward and how much it has improved our lives, like the physical benefits of exercise or the friends I’ve ‘met. through him, “Taylor – a world record holder for the longest front turn – he explained.

“The feeling of reward and achievement you get by doing all these crazy things … If once every 14 years you break your ankle, I will risk it because people break their ankles or arms and get drunk on the weekend and go out town It’s not like you’re completely safe if you don’t choose to take risks. ”