‘Hannah Gadsby: Douglas’ review: Comic book feels the pressure of its success in following ‘Nanette’

The Australian comic begins essentially by summarizing the phenomenon that was “Nanette” – a deep and personal presentation of his life experience – joking about wisdom, with the benefit of hindsight, of having exhausted all that revealing material and trauma in one big bang.

He then mockingly proceeds to precisely delineate where the latest show will go and how various parts of it will affect the audience. Like “Nanette”, she is adding another level to comedy by letting the listener enter her carefully constructed shot, almost like a special effects artist inviting him into her studio.

It’s bold, or at least it would be, if it didn’t feel like a small replay of his previous work. And while there are some hilarious parts, clever observations, and yes, personal information strewn along the way, perhaps inevitably nothing will come of the raw intensity of their debut.

In “Nanette,” which toured the Netflix universe by word of mouth, Gadsby noted that his intention was to confront the audience with his story. If that made you uncomfortable, the message was, look in the mirror.