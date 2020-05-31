Gurgaon saw more cases of COVID-19 in 3 days than in two months

Gurgan has 42 containment areas where only essential services are allowed.

Gurgaon:

Gurgaon, the city most affected by coronavirus in Haryana, has reported 340 patients with COVID-19 in the past three days, exceeding the total number of cases registered in the past two months, even when the state government refused to open borders with Delhi. for non-essential services in the middle of the confinement.

The millennial city posted its biggest jump in a single day in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 157 new patients testing positive for the highly infectious disease within 24 hours, bringing the city’s count to 677.

He recorded his first 100 cases in a 50-day period since March 16. Nearly 100 new cases were reported in the next 11 days, and the city crossed the 300 mark in another 10 days.

Of 677 patients reported so far, 224 have recovered, three have died. Of the 450 active cases in the city, 447 have been registered in the last 14 days.

Previously, most cases were reported in urban groups. Several patients, however, have been reported from different parts of the city, according to officials.

About 80 percent of cases in Haryana are from districts adjacent to the national capital, which has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, state Health Minister Anil Vij said earlier in the year. this week, insisting that state borders must remain closed. . The state has reported more than 1,900 cases of COVID-19, 20 disease-related deaths.

Haryana had closed its borders with Delhi last month after Anil Vij said that many of those who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana have become “crown bearers”. The move created problems for many of those living in the satellite cities of Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court told the state government to remove special restrictions on its borders for people providing essential services.

Today, Vij reiterated the remarks after the central government said Saturday that a separate electronic permit, approval or permit will not be required for the interstate or intrastate movement of people and goods, as it extended the blockade to June 30.

“I have been saying this the first day that the borders should be sealed. Also, we have not made any decisions on travel within the state; a meeting was called this afternoon to make the decision,” he said.