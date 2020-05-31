George Floyd’s brother said Trump “didn’t give me a chance to speak” during a phone call

Speaking to MSNBC’s Al Sharpton, George’s brother Philonise Floyd said his conversation with President Trump was “very quick.”

“It didn’t give me a chance to speak,” Floyd said. “It was difficult. I was trying to talk to him, but he just rejected me, like ‘I don’t want to hear what you’re talking about.’

“And I just told him that I want justice. I told him that I couldn’t believe that they committed a modern lynching in broad daylight,” he said.

“I asked Vice President Biden, I never had to beg a man before, but I asked him if he could please get justice for my brother,” Floyd said.