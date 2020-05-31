Former Prosecutor: Complaint against Minnesota police in George Floyd case throws important leads

While the complaint presents a solid case, it also raises questions about the tactical approach and prosecutors’ commitment to seeking a full measure of justice for Floyd’s tragic death.

A complaint is essentially a preliminary summary of evidence that prosecutors use to file a criminal charge and make an arrest. It is a crucial legal document but it is neither final nor final. The complaint does not necessarily state everything that prosecutors know now or will learn as the investigation progresses.

I have written and approved thousands of complaints as a prosecutor, and I have learned to grasp the open and subtle indicators contained in them. Every word in a complaint is important, particularly here, where the probable cause statement has fewer than two narrative pages, and where prosecutors know very well that the entire nation is watching.