Ford police officers can now kill the coronavirus with extreme heat

Ford is ready to bring the heat to the fight against the coronavirus.

The automaker has developed a software update for some of your explorer based police interceptor utility patrol vehicles that allow them to use the climate control system to raise the cabin temperature to 133 degrees for 15 minutes to help kill any coronaviruses inside.

Research conducted in conjunction with Ohio State University found that the cycle could reduce concentrations of the virus present by as much as 99 percent.

The software is compatible with 2013-2019 SUV models. Depending on the year, the feature is activated with a smartphone app or by manually entering a code using the cruise control buttons on the steering wheel and then exiting the vehicle.

External lights and messages in the instrument cluster indicate when it is operating, and the cab returns to a safe temperature after the heating session is complete.

Ford has already tested the feature in the field with several police departments, including the NYPD and LAPD, and is now making it available nationwide. It is also looking to develop the software for its other police vehicles, but is not currently planning to offer it on any consumer model.