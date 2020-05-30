For his 100th birthday, a World War II veteran is walking 100 miles to raise money for coronavirus relief

Mickey Nelson, 99, walks 100 miles through his small town of Clarks Grove in an initiative he has called “Walking 100.”

Nelson, who turns 100 on June 27, said he was inspired to walk to raise money for coronavirus relief after reading the story about war veterans. Tom moore who raised over $ 37.4 million by walking 100 laps around his garden.

Instead of walking laps, Nelson is walking miles to celebrate his 100th birthday. Since starting his walk in May, Nelson has raised more than $ 42,000, all of which will go to the Salvation Army’s food and emergency programs.

“During the depression years, they had soup lines and other ways that people could get food and that caught my eye because I was lucky to always have food on the table,” Nelson told CNN.