Fabio Wibmer swaps mountains for stunts in the washing machine during shutdown

The Austrian cycling sensation, whose videos have earned him many followers on Instagram and YouTube, has been pedaling furiously during the blockade.

While previously using railings and walls in cities around the world for his stunts, the 24-year-old is making the most of what he has at home for his videos.

His “Home Office” video, which was viewed more than 1.6 million times in one day and now has more than seven million views, involves Wibmer performing tricks throughout his home using household appliances and sports equipment as accessories.

For Wibmer and his housemates, the ability to focus on producing this video and “thinking outside the box” has helped him pass the time while trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic

“I was walking around the house and through the garage. And then, for example, I saw my bike as if it were standing. And then I thought it might be really cool to jump on it,” Wibmer said. CNN Sport.

“We really enjoyed it because we had a rhythm, something like a mission to do something and we found our passion at the time.”

“I think the whole team was super happy to be in a situation where we can still do something at home instead of just sitting at home and watching Netflix or whatever.”

Adapting to the environment

Wibmer started riding when he was six years old and traveled the world to film stunts from the streets of Paris and Hamburg to Tenerife and Vancouver.

Given that global lifestyle, being told that he should stay home in Austria was “super crazy” for Wibmer.

“I was there with my roommates and then we thought, ‘well, let’s make the most of it and try to be creative and do something.’ And then I had to take my cycling playground from the streets and mountains to my house.”

“For a guy like me, I’m used to playing outside on my bike and riding my bike anywhere else, but not at home. I really didn’t know what to do at first because I generally don’t ride home.”

Even for someone as experienced as Wibmer, some of the stunts featured in the video took numerous refinement attempts.

Wibmer says he tried the basketball trick, where he uses the rear wheel of his bike to hit the ball in the hoop, about “600 times.”

“I think of those 600 attempts we had, maybe 10 attempts went in that direction, but they’re definitely not in the basket.”

“I mean we didn’t really have any stress, so it was actually colder. It took us about four or five weeks total to get everything.”

‘Inspire’

Wibmer’s stunts have helped him become one of the best-known cyclists on the cycling scene, with his videos racking up more than 700 million views. its “Wibmer’s Law” The video has been viewed more than 83 million times.

Its increase in popularity has also been accompanied by a growing awareness of its ability to inspire people in the cycling community.

“With my driving and my passion for cycling, I can inspire a lot of people and a lot of children, which is really cool,” explains Wibmer.

“The cycling nation can still reach so many people and inspire so many people. This is really cool and it really motivates and excites me so much for every video.”