F1 receives the green light to start the season with the double title of the Austrian GP

The Red Bull Ring race at the Spielberg circuit will be the first of a double F1 title, with the second taking place next weekend.

Both races will be held behind closed doors without spectators, a statement released to CNN was confirmed.

Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anshober said the two races had been approved after Formula One organizers “presented a comprehensive professional safety plan” to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“In addition to strict hygiene measures, the plan also provides regular health checks and tests for the teams and all other employees,” he added.