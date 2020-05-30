Ensure compliance, focus on states in Coronavirus Unlock Guidelines 1

Unlock1: Government has eased the blockage of the coronavirus

New Delhi:

Hours after the Interior Ministry issued guidelines to ease the coronavirus blockade, the center has written to top secretaries of all states to inform them of the changes. The center has said that shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship may open June 8, except in the containment areas.

The center said states and Union Territories cannot “dilute the restrictions” mentioned in the guidelines, but can rely on their assessment of the situation, stop or restrict certain activities in areas outside the containment zones.

“I would urge you to ensure compliance with the new guidelines and to direct all concerned authorities to their strict implementation,” Union Secretary of the Interior Ajay Bhalla said in the letter.

The blockade has been extended in the containment areas until June 30. In a statement titled “Unlock 1” to indicate that the country, at least in commercial and economic activities, is slowly emerging from the coronavirus crisis, the government said that all services and activities except those selected, such as international flights and gyms outside of the containment areas, will resume in phases.

“As mentioned in the guidelines, there will be a gradual reopening of activities in areas outside the containment zones, with the stipulation that the following standard operating procedures (SOPs) be prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)” . Bhalla said.

“I would like to draw your attention specifically to phase 2, regarding the reopening of schools, colleges, etc., where states and UTs (Union Territories) have been asked to consult at the institution level, with Parents and other interested parties are advised to send comments on the consultations held, so that a timely decision can be made for the opening of educational institutions, “Balla said in the letter.

The government has said that schools, colleges, training centers and other educational institutions will reopen after discussing the coronavirus situation with states and Union Territories in July.

“The guidelines also require that there will be no restrictions on the movement of people between states and within the state. Therefore, no electronic approvals or passes, etc. are required in this regard. However, should you wish to regulate such movement , it requires extensive publicity in advance, “the center said in the letter.

India reported the largest jump in a single day in the number of new coronavirus patients and those who died from the highly infectious disease with 7,964 new cases and 265 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1.73,763 cases, according to data shared by the Ministry of Health this morning.

The country has registered 4,971 deaths since the pandemic began. More than 80,000 patients have recovered so far. Of these, a record number of 11,264 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.