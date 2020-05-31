Ellie Goulding: Formula E is “literally the future”

Although the British singer-songwriter was introduced to motorsport through the gasoline version, the environmental aspect of Formula E makes it “much cooler,” she says.
“The cars are amazing, looking at how they are made, looking at the craftsmanship, the work that goes into them, the technology, the equipment,” Goulding told CNN’s Supercharged at the Marrakech ePrix in Morocco.
“They are doing great and it should be, and that is why I am here. I want to show my younger fans that this is the future,” added Goulding, who while in Marrakech also attended a Moroccan crazy hat from Formula E Tea Party in celebration of the country’s ePrix at the Hotel Amanjena.
Using your voice
The global superstar is also using the reach of his social platforms (he has more than 20 million combined followers on Twitter and Instagram) to promote his hopes for a greener planet.
“The UN contacted me a few years ago because I was publishing a lot of content about the environment, about how concerned I was about plastic pollution, about climate change, about the fact that my country, the United Kingdom, did not. Think, I was doing enough to counter, “he said.
Goulding believes that it was his education in rural Britain that played a key role in why he has become so interested in environmental issues.
“I grew up in the field, in the middle of nowhere, so I have an affinity with the natural world,” he explained. “So it has always worried me a lot.
“And through the UN, I managed to talk to climate scientists, experts, who were very, very concerned. And I learned a lot and that means I can pass that knowledge on to my fans and to younger people, the people who they go on and use my platform for something good. “
‘Formula E is basically the future’
Initially a 10-team, 11-race competition in its first season, it has expanded to incorporate new territories and new manufacturers over the next six years.
And with recognition of its reduced environmental impact compared to F1, Goulding believes the electric racing series has plenty of room to grow.
“Formula E is basically the future. It is the same, but everything runs on batteries,” said Goulding.
“It is incredible. I have seen the technology. It is a little more advanced in Formula One, but it is much cooler from the environmental aspect, because it is green, because it is literally the future.”
“They are creating something that must be assumed by any other business, company, any (other) type of company must be green from now on,” he added.
“And something as iconic as Formula One racing, race cars, has to be green. It’s not an option anymore. And the fact that these guys are doing it so cool.”