Ellie Goulding: Formula E is “literally the future”

Although the British singer-songwriter was introduced to motorsport through the gasoline version, the environmental aspect of Formula E makes it “much cooler,” she says.

“The cars are amazing, looking at how they are made, looking at the craftsmanship, the work that goes into them, the technology, the equipment,” Goulding told CNN’s Supercharged at the Marrakech ePrix in Morocco.

“They are doing great and it should be, and that is why I am here. I want to show my younger fans that this is the future,” added Goulding, who while in Marrakech also attended a Moroccan crazy hat from Formula E Tea Party in celebration of the country’s ePrix at the Hotel Amanjena.