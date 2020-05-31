Delhi Seeks Rs 5 Billion From Center To Pay Employees Amid Pandemic

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has requested financial assistance from the Center in the amount of Rs 5 billion rupees to pay the salaries of its employees. In a tweet, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “I request the central government to help the people of Delhi at this time of trouble.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also owns the finance portfolio, said he requested the assistance of Rs 5 billion rupees as Delhi did not get anything from the disaster aid fund that was given to other states.

Delhi needs Rs 3.5 billion rupees a month to pay its employees’ wages and meet other needs.

“However, in the past two months, our GST collection has been only Rs 500 million each month. We need at least Rs 7 billion to be able to pay wages to our employees, many of whom are doing their homework. front line against the coronavirus epidemic, “he said. the media at a virtual press conference.

Kejriwal had previously made it clear that Delhi has no income, which is why he also called for opening up the economy. In early May, before the blockade was announced, 4 he said Delhi was “ready to lift the blockade.”

In line with the central guidelines, the national capital has announced several relaxations, especially in the areas that have not seen any coronavirus cases. However, the number of containment areas in Delhi is enormous. The expanding city has more than 120 containment zones.

The number of Delhi coronavirus cases crossed the 18,000 mark on Saturday, as the city recorded the largest single-day jump in cases: 1,163.

Kejrwial, however, said his government is “four steps ahead of the coronavirus.”

