David Guetta to host an epic dance party on an iconic New York City roof this weekend

“From the beginning of [the pandemic] I was looking for an idea on how to give back, “Guetta told CNN in an interview on Wednesday.” I didn’t want to do something in my room … I wanted to have people in front of me. I’m going to give people the chance to interact with me on Zoom. I’m going to have multiple screens because I like the idsea of playing for people I can see. “
The event, United At Home, will air live on all of Guetta’s social channels at 7 p.m. The location will remain a secret to fans until the event begins, but Guetta says “it is going to be very special.”
It is the second rooftop concert that Guetta has organized to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts. The first was in Miami last month and raised $ 750,000 for Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, the World Health Organization and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.
Fans can expect to hear their classics during the nearly two-hour set and even some new music.
“This morning I started a very special remix that is a song about New York City to open the show,” said Guetta. “I think it is going to be very special. I am really trying to make the show unique. Even my hits like ‘I Got A Feeling’, ‘Sexy Chick’, ‘Titanium’, I am trying to make versions that people can’t listen when they listen to the radio. “
Guetta is encouraging her fans to find their own ways to give back during this time.
“It is crazy to see how little money you can make so much,” he added. “That’s what I want to tell people if they can help, it doesn’t have to be $ 10,000. With $ 1 I think [Feeding America] managed to give like ten meals. “
Guetta says that people need music now more than ever.
“All I can do is try to help … Obviously it is a very difficult time for all of us. We are going to get through all of this together. This is really a moment that shows how the world needs to be united and that is always what I do.” I have been trying to do with my music, to unite people … we are all equal in the face of this disease. “