David Guetta to host an epic dance party on an iconic New York City roof this weekend

The internationally renowned DJ will spin his classic hits on Saturday night from an iconic New York City rooftop, all in an effort to raise money for coronavirus relief charities.

“From the beginning of [the pandemic] I was looking for an idea on how to give back, “Guetta told CNN in an interview on Wednesday.” I didn’t want to do something in my room … I wanted to have people in front of me. I’m going to give people the chance to interact with me on Zoom. I’m going to have multiple screens because I like the idsea of ​​playing for people I can see. “

The event, United At Home, will air live on all of Guetta’s social channels at 7 p.m. The location will remain a secret to fans until the event begins, but Guetta says “it is going to be very special.”

It is the second rooftop concert that Guetta has organized to raise money for the coronavirus relief efforts. The first was in Miami last month and raised $ 750,000 for Feeding South Florida, Feeding America, the World Health Organization and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris.