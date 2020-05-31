Cyclonic storm likely in 48 hours, to reach Maharashtra, Gujarat, on June 3

IMD said the storm is likely to cause rain in various parts of the country (Representative)

New Delhi:

A low-pressure area developing over the Arabian Sea will intensify in a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours and hit the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3, the meteorological department of the Indian meteorological agency said on Sunday. The warning comes days after Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in West Bengal.

“The area of ​​low pressure on the Arabian Sea will intensify in Cyclonic Storm for the next 48 hours. It would arrive near the northern coasts of Maharashtra and southern Gujarat around June 3 in the morning,” IMD tweeted.

The area of ​​low pressure on the Arabian Sea will intensify in Cyclonic Storm during the next 48 hours. It would arrive near the northern coasts of Maharashtra and southern Gujarat around June 3 in the morning. – IMD time (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

“An area of ​​low pressure has formed over the southeast and adjacent to the east of the central Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area with the associated cyclonic circulation extending to the mid-levels of the troposphere,” the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, previously tweeted.

The cyclone storm is likely to cause rain in various parts of the country, the agency said.

“Under the influence of the above system, it is likely that it will rain moderate to moderate in most places with isolated heavy or very intense falls over the Lakshadweep area, Kerala and the Karnataka coast on May 31 and June 1 (will occur.) locations with steep isolated falls most likely over Konkan and Goa from June 2 to 3, “the meteorological office said in a statement.

To get the detailed weather bulletin for all of India dated 05/31/2020: follow this link:https://t.co/jHzKZwdYxrpic.twitter.com/aSjJdriwNp – IMD time (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

“Moderate to moderate rainfall in most places with strong to very intense falls in some places and extremely intense falls in isolated places over northern Konkan and northern Madhya Maharashtra on June 3-4 (likely) Moderate to moderate rainfall in most places with insulation falls from heavy to very heavy probably over the southern state of Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on June 3 and with heavy to very heavy falls in some places, “he added.