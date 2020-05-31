Cyclonic storm likely in 48 hours, to reach Maharashtra, Gujarat, on June 3

Cory Weinberg by May 31, 2020 Top News

IMD said the storm is likely to cause rain in various parts of the country (Representative)

New Delhi:

A low-pressure area developing over the Arabian Sea will intensify in a cyclonic storm in the next 48 hours and hit the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3, the meteorological department of the Indian meteorological agency said on Sunday. The warning comes days after Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in West Bengal.

“The area of ​​low pressure on the Arabian Sea will intensify in Cyclonic Storm for the next 48 hours. It would arrive near the northern coasts of Maharashtra and southern Gujarat around June 3 in the morning,” IMD tweeted.

“An area of ​​low pressure has formed over the southeast and adjacent to the east of the central Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area with the associated cyclonic circulation extending to the mid-levels of the troposphere,” the Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai, previously tweeted.

The cyclone storm is likely to cause rain in various parts of the country, the agency said.

“Under the influence of the above system, it is likely that it will rain moderate to moderate in most places with isolated heavy or very intense falls over the Lakshadweep area, Kerala and the Karnataka coast on May 31 and June 1 (will occur.) locations with steep isolated falls most likely over Konkan and Goa from June 2 to 3, “the meteorological office said in a statement.

“Moderate to moderate rainfall in most places with strong to very intense falls in some places and extremely intense falls in isolated places over northern Konkan and northern Madhya Maharashtra on June 3-4 (likely) Moderate to moderate rainfall in most places with insulation falls from heavy to very heavy probably over the southern state of Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on June 3 and with heavy to very heavy falls in some places, “he added.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Disfigured DC Monuments After Riot Night

Disfigured DC Monuments After Riot Night

June 1, 2020
Artist Christo died at the age of 84.

Artist Christo died at the age of 84.

June 1, 2020
Artist Christo died at the age of 84.

Artist Christo died at the age of 84.

June 1, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *