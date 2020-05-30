CrossFit Games athletes show you how to exercise like the fittest athletes on Earth

To master your Russian spins and get to know your push-ups with your V-ups, watch the videos below.

Three rounds of three-minute AMPRAP (as many repetitions as possible):

20 alternate jumping lunges

10 push-ups

20 V-ups

One minute of rest, then two more series of three minutes.

Having finished second at the CrossFit Games in 2015 and 2016, Tia-Clair Toomey Since then he has won three consecutive titles, in addition to winning the weightlifting gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in his native Australia.

“At the beginning of each interval, we will start again from the beginning,” says Toomey, who recommends training with music.

“Even if you’re doing five-hand push-ups and it’s three minutes, that’s fine, we’re going to start from the beginning and go for 20 alternate jumping lunges.”

Noah Ohlsen (2nd at the CrossFit Games 2019)

Five “EMOM” minutes (every minute into the minute) of 10 burpees. Do 10 burpees, wait until the minute is up, then do 10 more until five minutes have passed. If you can’t manage 10, do as many as you can in 30-45 seconds.

Directly in four rounds of:

30 straight leg crunches

30 tactile heel squats

30 second hollow hold

30 seconds of Russian spin

One minute rest, then another five “EMOM” minutes of 10 burpees.

Noah Ohlsen finished second at last year’s CrossFit Games, the final test of physical ability that crowns the fittest person on earth. After four finals in the top ten, last year was the first time Ohlsen took the podium at CrossFit Games.

“I will show you some quick training exercises, perhaps not so easy, that you can do at home or anywhere you have a little free space,” he says.

“Have fun, chase him, stay safe, healthy and motivated.”

Katrin Davidsdottir (former CrossFit Games champion)

Four rounds of:

10 down-ups

20 push-ups

30 sit-ups

40 aerial squats

Two minute break after each round.

Katrin Davidsdottir is a CrossFit Games veteran who competed in the event seven times, winning in 2015 and 2016 and finishing third in 2018.

“Try to hit at the same time in the second, third and fourth rounds as you did in the first round, or at least keep it close,” says Icelander Davidsdottir of his routine.

“I hope you have a lot of fun with this one, you can do it anywhere. I’m going to do this from my garage at home, but you can [be] made in life [room], outside if the weather is good … let me know how it goes “.

Patrick Vellner (2nd at the 2018 CrossFit Games)

Five rounds of:

10 push-ups

10 burpees

Then as many jump squats as you can in the rest of that two-minute window.

Repeat the cycle four more times.

Patrick Vellner has finished on the CrossFit Games podium three times, finishing third in 2016 and 2017 and second in 2018.

He balances his sports career with his job as a part-time chiropractor in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada.

“[Jump squats] they are a kind of training meat, “says Vellner.

“Push-ups will make your upper body work, burpees will increase your heart rate a bit, and (squats) are really going to burn that leg and keep your heart rate high for the rest of the time. The work window.

“It’s a great exercise, you don’t need any equipment … Catch a friend, challenge them, see who can do the most jump squats in those five rounds.”