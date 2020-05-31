Coronavirus: USA USA May meet with WHO in case of corruption, China unit ends: White House

Trump on Friday ended America’s relationship with the WHO. (Proceedings)

Washington:

The United States will consider joining the World Health Organization if it ends corruption and dependency on China, the White House said Sunday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump ended the United States’ relationship with the WHO and accused the global health body of being in China’s hand by sharing inaccurate information to the world about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 370,000 people around the world.

“The WHO needs reform. What the president said, if the WHO reforms and ends corruption and stops depending on China, the United States will seriously consider going back,” said United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien to ABC News.

The United States has said it will spend the money, more than $ 400 million it gives to WHO, on other international public health agencies.

“In the meantime, we’re going to take that $ 400 million that the United States spends, compared to the $ 40 million that the Chinese spend at the WHO. And we will make sure that front-line caregivers reach health, just as we are doing with PEPFAR in Africa, “said O’Brien.

“WHO is not saving lives for AIDS and HIV victims in Africa. It is the United States and our generous taxpayers who are saving those lives in Africa. We are not doing it through WHO. We are doing it as the United States United of America, “he said.

“We will take the same money and make sure it gets to Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross and hospitals around the world that need it, and not through a corrupt international organization controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. That is for sure.” O’Brien said.

Appearing on CNN on another Sunday talk show, O’Brien said the United States has a number of measures to deal with China and how it stifled freedom in Hong Kong.

“The president made a very important announcement on that front on Friday and the United States government is analyzing all of our relations with Hong Kong and China. Then there will be an answer and it will be proportional, but this is not something that our adversaries are going to get out of. with yours for free, “he added.