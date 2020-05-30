Coronavirus Lockdown 5.0: What is not open in Unlock 1: See list

Unlock1: Government has eased the blockage of the coronavirus

New Delhi:

The center has extended the coronavirus blockade in the containment areas until June 30. In a statement titled “Unlock 1” to indicate that the country, at least in commercial and economic activities, is slowly emerging from the coronavirus crisis, the government said that all services and activities except select ones such as international flights and gyms Outside the containment zones, they will resume in phases.

Some of the services and places that are not allowed or for which a decision has not yet been made are:

Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions. The government said it will make a decision in July after consulting the Union states and territories. The government said states and UTs can also consult with parents at the institution level to see if schools can be reopened.

International flights, except those allowed by the Ministry of the Interior.

Subway lane.

Movie theaters, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters, bars and auditoriums, function rooms, and the like.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large gatherings.

Movements are not allowed in the whole country from 9 p.m. M. Until 5 a.m.

Non-essential services are not allowed in containment areas.

Shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship may open June 8, except in areas with the highest number of coronavirus cases, the government said today.

“The current phase of reopening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus,” the government said, a day after GDP data showed the slowest rate of growth in 11 years and a major impact of the blockade in the last quarter.