Coronavirus live news and updates from around the world

A view of the Roque de Agando on La Gomera in the Canary Islands of Spain. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The Spanish government said on Saturday that it would further relax coronavirus restrictions in certain areas starting Monday.

Four islands will lead the way as they embark on phase 3 of the government’s de-escalation plan, the government said. They are La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa, in the Canary Islands, and Formentera, in the Balearic Islands, all well-known tourist destinations in Spain.

Phase 3 seeks to allow for a transition to relatively normal activities, including attending cinemas, theaters, restaurants, and circuses, as facilities limit capacity. People can sit by the bar and there will no longer be time restrictions by age group.

However, most of the islands in both archipelagos will remain in phase 2, along with 70% of mainland Spain, which is expected to remain in phase 2 until June 8.

Some relaxation of the measures was announced on Saturday for those regions in phase 2: closed sports spaces can open to very limited capacity with rigorous hygiene protocols. The pools can open to a very limited capacity, with a requirement of two meters between swimmers.

The government also offered a respite for several regions still in phase 1, including the capital Madrid. Residents may visit parks and restricted indoor sports activities. Outdoor terraces can also be reopened, but not at full capacity.