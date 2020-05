Chris Rock and Rosie Perez join the daily press conference with Governor Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo welcomed the two to join him (in person) at their daily press conference on Thursday, where Rock and Perez advocated wearing masks in public and highlighted the importance of getting tested for Covid-19.

Governor Cuomo said he invited the two to spread the word because, as he put it, it is simply “not good enough” for people to take his advice.

“So I’m going to bring reinforcements to help us get that message across,” he said, introducing the two, both Brooklyn natives.

The two arrived with gloves and masks, but took them off before each spoke.