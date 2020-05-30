Chris Rock and Rosie Perez join the daily press conference with Governor Cuomo

Governor Cuomo said he invited the two to spread the word because, as he put it, it is simply “not good enough” for people to take his advice.

“So I’m going to bring reinforcements to help us get that message across,” he said, introducing the two, both Brooklyn natives.

The two arrived with gloves and masks, but took them off before each spoke.

Pérez called the invitation an “honor” and said: “It is really good to be here.”

“I am proud to partner with the Governor to ensure that my hometown … my beloved borough of Brooklyn and all of New York’s hardest hit communities have the resources they need to stop the spread of the virus.”

She continued, “In Brooklyn, there’s a saying, ‘Spread love the Brooklyn way.’ Spreading Brooklyn-style love means respecting your neighbors, respecting your communities, and the way you can do that is by getting yourself tested. , wearing a mask. “

Pérez emphasized that the pandemic is not about politics and addressed the disproportionate impact of the virus on communities of color.

“This is not a joke, it is not a hoax. This is real,” said Pérez.

Rock infused his message with a little humor.

“I took the test today, I just had the test to come here, I got a 65, so I just passed,” he joked before encouraging more Covid-19 tests. “Everyone who can be tested should be tested as soon as possible.”

The comedian also talked about staying the course with social distancing.

“It is like when the doctor prescribes antibiotics, says to take the entire prescription and that if you stop doing it, what has entered is going to make it worse,” he said. “So social distancing is the recipe, and we need to take the full dose or it will get worse.”

Governor Cuomo announced that he would sign an executive order allowing state companies to deny entry to people who do not wear masks.

“Not wearing a mask is not right. And that has to be the culture and that has to be the attitude,” said Cuomo. “You have no right to jeopardize my health. It’s like Rosie said, it’s respect.”