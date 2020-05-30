Center issues new guidelines as the lock relaxes. Here are the new rules

There are no restrictions on the interstate and intrastate movement of people or property.

New Delhi:

The coronavirus blockade has been extended until June 30, but shopping malls and restaurants can reopen from June 8, except in containment areas or sealed areas due to a large number of virus cases. The new guidelines were issued on the basis of extensive consultations held with States and Union Territories, the Interior Ministry said.

Here are some of the rules under the new guidelines: