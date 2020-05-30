Center issues new guidelines as the lock relaxes. Here are the new rules

New Delhi:
The coronavirus blockade has been extended until June 30, but shopping malls and restaurants can reopen from June 8, except in containment areas or sealed areas due to a large number of virus cases. The new guidelines were issued on the basis of extensive consultations held with States and Union Territories, the Interior Ministry said.
Here are some of the rules under the new guidelines:
- The complete closure will remain in effect in the containment zones until June 30. Activities will not be allowed in the areas and strict vigilance will continue.
- The night curfew has been relaxed, now the movement of 9 p.m. will be prohibited. at 5 a.m. in all the country.
- Starting June 8, the reopening of places of worship, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels will be allowed.
- There are no restrictions on the interstate and intrastate movement of people or property. No separate permission is required for this.
- Resumption of travel on international flights, gyms, subways, bars, theaters and swimming pools will be decided after assessing the situation.
- Goods and cargo for cross-border land trade to resume under treaties; No state or union territory can stop trade.
- Special Shramik trains, domestic air travel, and the return of stranded Indians from abroad to continue according to the rules.
- People over 65, people with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children advise staying home.
- Employers must ensure that workers are using the Aarogya Setu app and periodically update their health status.
- Use of masks, disinfectants and social distancing to continue. Big gatherings to stay banned. Weddings to continue having no more than 50 guests and funerals 20.
- Spitting in public to be penalized.
- Offices can reopen with staggered hours, but working from home is recommended.